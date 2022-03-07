PTI decides to bring constitutional amendment for south Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to bring a constitutional amendment for the creation of the South Punjab province.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to bring the constitutional amendment in Parliament for formation of South Punjab province. This amendment will be laid before the assembly soon.”

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI’s manifesto promised the creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab.

“I thank my PM Imran Khan for his unyielding commitment to making this a reality with his historic announcement, fulfilling the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab,” he said in a Twitter statement.

Qureshi said that the prime minister’s announcements about an additional Rs500 billion uplift package for south Punjab and a parliamentary bill for the creation of the South Punjab province are fulfillment of the promises made to the public.

He expressed the hope that opposition parties would set aside their political differences and play a positive role in the passage of the bill for the sake of prosperity of the people of South Punjab.