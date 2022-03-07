Anadolu

Russia claims Ukraine planning nuclear false flag

Russia claimed Sunday that Ukrainian intelligence was preparing to carry out a false flag operation involving a nuclear reactor in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) along with Ukrainian nationalists from the Azov battalion planned to blow up the reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the Institute of Physics and Technology in Kharkiv, where clashes were taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“The Russian Armed Forces will be accused of launching a missile attack on the experimental nuclear facility,” the statement said, creating an ecological catastrophe.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US among others imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia declares cease-fire for civilian evacuations from Ukrainian cities

International

Ukraine: Russia has attacked schools and hospitals, says Deputy PM

International

‘20,000 foreign volunteers in Ukraine to fight Russians’

International

Five Niger soldiers killed in IED explosion

International

North Korea claims new test of ‘reconnaissance satellite’ component

International

14 dead in coal mine accident in China’s Guizhou

International

Pope deplores Ukraine “rivers of blood and tears”

International

Zelensky says Russia is preparing to bomb Odessa

International

Russian rockets destroyed Vinnytsia airport, says Ukrainian president

International

One by one, major companies suspend operations in Russia

1 of 20