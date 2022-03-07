Trend of handicrafts among women on the rise

ISLAMABAD – The handicrafts abilities and skills of women have improved with the passage of time, which make them self-reliant and useful citizens of the society. The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among the women, mainly due to non availability of jobs in markets. The range of handicraft products include ajrak, ceramics, articles made of date leaves, farassi rugs, jandi, khes, musical instruments, caps, straw products, bangles, crochet work, embroideries. Zahra Syed producing handicrafts told here on Sunday APP that she was generating sufficient income to lead a respectable life and support his family. She added that women who do not have formal education, they should focus on developing their skills in different fields especially in handicrafts sector to support their families.