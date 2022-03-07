APP

Trend of handicrafts among women on the rise

ISLAMABAD – The handicrafts abilities and skills of women have improved with the passage of time, which make them self-reliant and useful citizens of the society. The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among the women, mainly due to non availability of jobs in markets. The range of handicraft products include ajrak, ceramics, articles made of date leaves, farassi rugs, jandi, khes, musical instruments, caps, straw products, bangles, crochet work, embroideries. Zahra Syed producing handicrafts told here on Sunday APP that she was generating sufficient income to lead a respectable life and support his family. She added that women who do not have formal education, they should focus on developing their skills in different fields especially in handicrafts sector to support their families.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

3 dacoits rearrested after police encounter

National

PTI government becomes people’s voice, claims SAPM

National

ADC distributes agri equipment among farmers

National

Man kills wife over domestic issue

National

Youth shot dead over minor dispute

National

Two outlaws held, wine recovered

National

ICT admin seals 10 illegal tube wells in Tarnol

National

EU, BETI launch awareness drive against honour killing

National

Islamabad Museum set to initiate mega projects soon

Business

3rd LCCI Expo concludes successfully

1 of 252