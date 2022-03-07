Agencies

Two-day crafts festival concludes

ISLAMABAD – The management of Serena Hotels in collaboration with Nomad Gallery organized a two-day Crafts Festival promoting arts and crafts of the country. The festival aimed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Islamabad Serena Hotel and celebrated the International Women Day.

The festival held at Bazaar Court Serena Hotel. The visitors saw live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and to buy handicrafts lovingly made ranging from regional textile, handmade jewellery, block printed items, arts and crafts.

 

