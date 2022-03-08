SC orders to “de-seal” Monal restaurant: Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: At least four people were charred to death after a car they were travelling in caught fire after plunging into a gorge in Rawalpindi on Tuesday morning.

Rescue sources relayed that a speeding car fell into a gorge off GT Road and caught fire, as a result of which four people were burnt alive.

On getting information, ambulances reached the scene and shifted the charred bodies to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the deceased.

On Sunday, at least four people were burnt alive as a speeding car caught fire after crashing into a pole in Islamabad.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Sangjani Multi Garden where a car rammed into a pole after which a fire broke out, leaving four including two kids and a woman dead on the spot.