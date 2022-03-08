Aleem Khan flies to London today for meeting Jahangir Tareen

Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan will fly to London to meet disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Amid the rapidly changing political situation of the country and opposition gearing up to table no-confidence motion, Aleem Khan, a day earlier joined hands with Jahangir Tareen and his group.

Aleem Khan had sought time to hold consultation with Tareen after Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry conveyed special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has rejected suggestion of former Senior Minister of Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

It will be better Usman Buzdar keeps the office instead of replacing him with Aleem”, PML-Q leaders said.