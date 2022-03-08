Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen asset of PTI: Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and others are asset of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Ismail, who has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address concerns of the disgruntled members of the party, said that he hopes matters will be resolved today.

He further said that all disgruntled members still love PTI and it’s normal to have reservations on some issues.

Earlier, Governor Sindh and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry met at Sindh House to discuss rapidly changing political landscape of the country.

Both PTI leaders also discussed Jahangir Tareen group while the governor apprised the minister about his contacts with Aleem Khan.