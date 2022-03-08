Agencies

Building fire leaves six dead, six injured in Taiwan’s Taichung

TAIPEI   –   Six people were dead and another six were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Taiwan’s Taichung City on Sunday, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters received the emergency call at around 4:29 p.m. Sunday, with more than 30 fire engines and ambulances and several dozen firefighters mobilized to put down the blaze. The fire was contained about two hours later. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Lynda Baron: Open All Hours actress dies aged 82

Entertainment

Lanterns light the way as Basel carnival comes back

International

Russian shelling prevents evacuations once again, says Ukraine

International

EU tells Putin to ensure Ukraine ‘humanitarian safe passage’

International

Ukraine asks UN court to end Russia invasion

International

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

International

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

International

Ukraine displacement and needs are ‘massive’: Red Cross

Letters

Water tanks

Letters

Family courts in Lahore

1 of 234