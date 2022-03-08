Career selection

Selecting a career is one of the toughest jobs to do for Pakistani students. After completing matriculation, students get stuck in three things; whether to go for pre-medical, pre-engineering or arts. Parents want them to be doctors, siblings want them to be engineers and friends want them to go for arts. Students are not allowed to select an option of their choice. Due to wrong selection, they face problems in their professional lives.
A student must be given a free hand to select whatever he or she loves to learn. Students must not be forced to go into a field of their parents’ choice.
WASEEM AHMED,
Hub.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Lynda Baron: Open All Hours actress dies aged 82

Entertainment

Lanterns light the way as Basel carnival comes back

International

Russian shelling prevents evacuations once again, says Ukraine

International

Building fire leaves six dead, six injured in Taiwan’s Taichung

International

EU tells Putin to ensure Ukraine ‘humanitarian safe passage’

International

Ukraine asks UN court to end Russia invasion

International

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

International

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

International

Ukraine displacement and needs are ‘massive’: Red Cross

Letters

Water tanks

1 of 233