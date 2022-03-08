Career selection

Selecting a career is one of the toughest jobs to do for Pakistani students. After completing matriculation, students get stuck in three things; whether to go for pre-medical, pre-engineering or arts. Parents want them to be doctors, siblings want them to be engineers and friends want them to go for arts. Students are not allowed to select an option of their choice. Due to wrong selection, they face problems in their professional lives.

A student must be given a free hand to select whatever he or she loves to learn. Students must not be forced to go into a field of their parents’ choice.

WASEEM AHMED,

Hub.