Champions League: Real Madrid to host PSG on Wednesday

Real Madrid will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg game at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday.

The French team won the first leg game 1-0 on Feb. 15, with the late winner of French star Kylian Mbappe, who will not play the return match due to a foot injury.

PSG’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who is a former Real Madrid skipper, will also miss the game as he is recovering from a calf injury.

For Real Madrid, German midfielder Toni Kroos will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

In the other round of 16-second leg matches, Liverpool will take on Inter Milan at Anfield, while Bayern Munich would host RB Salzburg at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The first game between Salzburg and Bayern Munich ended with 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena, while the first leg between Inter and Liverpool ended with 0-2 away victory for the Reds at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Manchester City, who hammered Sporting Lisbon with 5-0 in the first leg game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, will play the rematch against the Lisbon team at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Real Madrid remain the most successful club in the UEFA Champions League, having won the title a record 13 times.