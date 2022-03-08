Anadolu

Champions League: Real Madrid to host PSG on Wednesday

Real Madrid will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg game at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday.

The French team won the first leg game 1-0 on Feb. 15, with the late winner of French star Kylian Mbappe, who will not play the return match due to a foot injury.

PSG’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who is a former Real Madrid skipper, will also miss the game as he is recovering from a calf injury.

For Real Madrid, German midfielder Toni Kroos will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

In the other round of 16-second leg matches, Liverpool will take on Inter Milan at Anfield, while Bayern Munich would host RB Salzburg at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The first game between Salzburg and Bayern Munich ended with 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena, while the first leg between Inter and Liverpool ended with 0-2 away victory for the Reds at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Manchester City, who hammered Sporting Lisbon with 5-0 in the first leg game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, will play the rematch against the Lisbon team at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Real Madrid remain the most successful club in the UEFA Champions League, having won the title a record 13 times.

Continue Reading
More Stories
National

Nauman Ali stars as Rawalpindi Test heads towards draw

National

We’ll make a good comeback in Women’s World Cup: Nida Dar

National

Pakistan thump South Africa in 2nd T20I to seal series

National

1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship gets underway

National

AGP, Jaffer Brothers in Challenge Cup final

National

Shah Kamal, Ali Garh move up in Col Fateh Sher T20 Cricket

National

SBP issues schedule of hockey event in H&C Show

National

Kanza Malik wins World Women’s Day Cycling Race

Sports

Djokovic offers support as Ukraine’s Stakhovsky joins fight against Russia

Sports

Mahrez, De Bruyne hit doubles as City topple United in Manchester derby

1 of 22