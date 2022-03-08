PR

China’s textile firm distributes cash prizes among outstanding employees

LAHORE   –   China’s textile company Challenge has distributed cash prizes and mobile phones among outstanding employees and their parents.

Qamar Khan, Pakistani partner of Challenge company, said that Chinese Challenge textile company has invested $ 70 million in Pakistan, which has attracted hundreds of people here. This is the first organization that is not only encouraging employees but also giving prizes to their parents, he added.

Karen Chen, managing director of the Chinese company, said that China gives prizes once a year for encouraging its employees and now the series has been started in Pakistan as well and the Challenge Fashion Park on Kasur Road is going to be completed soon. She said that employees are the assets of the company.In addition to cash prizes, mobile phones and iPhones were also distributed among the best performing employees.

