Diplomacy And Nuance

With Russia’s assault on Ukraine on its 12th day, the global community has been largely unable to have any effect in bringing this crisis to an end so far. Western powers with the US at their head have slapped on one sanction after another with little effect. Humanitarian corridors and potential ceasefire attempts to allow safe passage for civilians have failed in relocating large swathes of the population from fighting hotspots. The global economy is reeling from the sharp rise in oil and gas prices, with states such as Sri Lanka facing shortages of key resources including petrol as a result.

Amidst all of this, our government took exception to the recent press release penned by the EU ambassadors in Pakistan, asking Islamabad to step up its condemnation of Russia’s actions. The Foreign Office was quick to issue a concise and clear reply on why our position of abstaining from condemnation keeps the room open for dialogue and diplomacy in ending this conflict. It also explained how using the media as a means to make this request was not a diplomatic custom and thus, unwelcome.

This was the right response to give, considering Pakistan is only one of the 35 countries that abstained from the UNGA motion. Additionally, there are concerns of NATO expansionism and global power conflict that would not have been addressed with a blanket condemnation of Russia. The issue is not nearly as black and white, even though a state invading another as Moscow has done with Ukraine is never justified nor acceptable.

But the PM went a step further at a rally and castigated the press release in front of his supporters, labelling it undiplomatic. Perhaps this was a means of reminding the electorate that the PTI government has been strong in its outward positioning in foreign policy.

But whether this was necessary is questionable, especially considering that accusing a state or group to be undiplomatic for using the wrong platform and then going and doing the exact same thing by making this statement at a political rally is contradictory and inconsistent.

Two wrongs never make a right, and if the government has taken a strong position, it does not need to weaken its stance with the PM involving himself in a dialogue that he does not need to engage in. This was a diplomat-level exchange where a head of government was not needed. The government has undoubtedly had some important diplomatic wins during its time in power, but the populist strategy of using foreign policy as a means to win over supporters should be avoided to keep domestic and international policy priorities separate. It is hoped that the government will exercise more caution going forward.