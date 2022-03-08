FIA arrests three for cash withdrawal from ATM via device

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused of the international gang for cash withdrawal from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) through the device.

According to details, the culprits held by FIA from Taxila are three real brothers identified as Imran Khalid and Farhan. They were part of an international gang operating from Brazil and foreigners come to Pakistan for training the culprits.

The FIA said that culprits used to install devices with ATMs for collecting data. The data was later sent abroad through which culprits withdraw money from accounts of customers of different banks.