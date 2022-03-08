News Desk

Five killed in Sibi jail road blast

A bomb explosion at Sibi jail road-killed at least five people and injured several others.

According to the Police, 29 injured people were rushed to the district hospital of Sibi, while the medical superintendent confirmed that three dead bodies were also brought to the medical facility.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Hawaldar Lateef, Naik Waheed, Seopy Jalil, Sepoy Aftab, and Sepoy Habib Ullah.

They further added that during the blast, six Federal Corps personnel, 10 policemen, and three civilians sustained injuries. All of them have been shifted to the city’s civil hospital.

The MS further stated that the condition of the three injured is critical. Moreover, a medical emergency has been enforced in all the hospitals and medical facilities in the district.

On the other hand, the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and have sought assistance from the bomb disposal squad.

