Gold prices increase by Rs700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs 130,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs130,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 112,056 from Rs 111,454 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,716 from Rs 102,166, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was traded at US$ 2009 against its sale at US$ 1991, the association reported.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 9.75 percent

Business

Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin

Business

ECC approves Rs8.28b Ramazan package

Business

Imam asks for formulating strategy to curb outbreak of LSD

Business

Pakistan will have to focus on promotion of regional trade: Burki

Business

Master Changan Motors commences first-ever ‘RHD Global Premiere’ launch for Oshan X7 in Pakistan

Business

China’s textile firm distributes cash prizes among outstanding employees

Business

Stock market loses 1284 points

Business

Rupee sheds 67 paisas against dollar

Business

Levi’s celebrates women changemakers with #IShapeMyWorld

1 of 33