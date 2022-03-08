News Desk

Governor Sindh apprises PM of Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan’s concerns

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has called on the Prime Minister briefed him about the concerns of disgruntled leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The meeting, which lasted for 35 minutes in Bani Gala, discussed evolving political situation of the country including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march and opposition’s planned no-confidence motion.

The premier was also briefed about stance government allies as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and others are asset of PTI.

Imran Ismail, who has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address concerns of the disgruntled members of the party, said that he hopes matters will be resolved today.

He further said that all disgruntled members still love PTI and it’s normal to have reservations on some issues.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Several PTI leaders in favor of removing CM Buzdar

Islamabad

Govt makes landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad

Islamabad

PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

Islamabad

5th International Pak Army Team Spirit competition commences at NCT Center

Islamabad

Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen asset of PTI: Imran Ismail

Islamabad

SC orders to “de-seal” Monal restaurant: Islamabad

Lahore

PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

National

International Women’s Day being observed today

Islamabad

PDM, PPP reach consensus on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Islamabad

Islamabad: Nurse among four shot dead at Polyclinic

1 of 185