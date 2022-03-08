Governor Sindh apprises PM of Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan’s concerns

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has called on the Prime Minister briefed him about the concerns of disgruntled leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The meeting, which lasted for 35 minutes in Bani Gala, discussed evolving political situation of the country including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march and opposition’s planned no-confidence motion.

The premier was also briefed about stance government allies as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and others are asset of PTI.

Imran Ismail, who has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address concerns of the disgruntled members of the party, said that he hopes matters will be resolved today.

He further said that all disgruntled members still love PTI and it’s normal to have reservations on some issues.