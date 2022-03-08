International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to honour the outstanding contributions and achievements of women, who constitute a major part of society in all fields of life.

The day is globally celebrated every year on March 8 with different themes, and this year’s theme is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

In her statement for International Women’s Day, United Nations Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said that the UN celebrates the power and potential of women and girls and recognises their courage, resilience and leadership.

“We mark the ways in which we are making progress towards a more gender-equal world. At the same time, we see how that progress is being undermined by multiple, interlocking, and compounding generational crises, “the statement read.

The UN first celebrated International Women’s Day during International Women’s Year in 1975. Earlier, the UN and its member states observed March 8 as the official day for women’s rights and world peace.

Women’s Day in Pakistan

The celebration of Women’s Day in Pakistan will surely be special as different seminars, conferences, and events will be organised to highlight the role of women across the country.

The most noteworthy of these events will be the Aurat March 2022, which will be held in major cities in Pakistan.

The main event will be held at Jinnah Park, opposite Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, where the March first started in 2018.

The manifesto of Aurat March 2022 Karachi, tiltled as ‘Mehnatkash Aurat Rally’ (Working women’s rally), contains various demands for women in the unorganised sector including security, minimum wages. It also asks for improved provisions for women’s shelter homes with “Ujrat, Tahaffuz Aur Sukoon” (bread, peac and equality) as the main slogan.

Google doodles to celebrate International Women’s Day

Just like every special occasion, Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with a Google Doodle.

This year, Google released an animated video designed by Google’s Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer, to represent women in different roles and professions.

“Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures,” Google says.

“From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.”