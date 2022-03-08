Agencies

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR    –   Malaysia reported 27,435 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,622,607, according to the health ministry. Among them were 254 new imported cases and 27,181 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 55 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 33,228.

The ministry reported 30,335 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 3,281,128 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are 308,251 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care and 216 of them in need of assisted breathing.

