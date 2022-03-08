No compromise on quality of material on development projects: Dar

SIALKOT – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the quality of work and material on development projects will not be compromised and the public money will be spent with complete honesty.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme Coordination Committee, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office video-link room under his chairmanship.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Chief Engineer PICIIP Muhammad Akhtar Abbasi, Director Monitoring and Allocation Asifa Khaqan, Engineer Khawar Anwar Khwaja, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Rana Nadeem, DD Technical Gepco Abdul Qayyum, District Team Leader NESPAK Muhammed Ahmed including relevant officials of PICIIP and ZKB contractors.