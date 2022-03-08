No-confidence motion against PM to face exemplary defeat: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to face exemplary defeats.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, he wrote, “The leaders of opposition parties including Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Shehbaz Sharif took to roads for protecting their looted money.”

Farrukh Habib said that the masses are well aware of the fact how the trio became billionaires after ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.