No-confidence move: Eight opposition members assure support to govt

Pertaining to the no-confidence move, eight members of the assembly from opposition have assured to support the government.

According to government sources, eight members of the opposition met with federal ministers. Six members of the assembly met the ministers yesterday while two members of the assembly met the federal ministers today.

The sources privy to the matter said that opposition members in the meeting assured that they would not support the opposition in the no-confidence motion.

While talking to Dunya News in an exclusive interview, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that in the no-confidence move 10-15 assembly members will give vote to PM Imran.

He further added that PM Imran Khan has assigned him the task of liaison with the resented members. He said that positive talks have taken place with the important leaders of the party including Aleem Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition has filed a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and a requisition to convene a meeting of the National Assembly.