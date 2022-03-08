Opposition gaining momentum as cracks appear within PTI

LAHORE – In the ever changing political situation arising out of the Opposition’s anticipated no-trust motion against the prime minister, two major political groups in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced their merger on Monday expressing reservations over the performance of the Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Over 40 PTI MPAs including provincial ministers and advisors attended the Monday’s meeting held at the residence of Jahangir Khan Treen who is currently in London for his treatment. Besides Aleem Khan and MPAs loyal to him, Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nakai was another valuable addition in the Tareen group when it met here after a gap of over two weeks.

According to insiders, the group decided to increase their numeral strength in the coming days by contacting the party legislators who have been part of the PTI’s struggle in the past and now felt alienated after making of the PTI government. They will make a power show when their number exceeds 50, said the sources, adding that they also decided to approach Prime Minister Imran Khan through common friends with the request to replace Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with their nominee, who could possibly be no one else than Aleem Khan.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed reservations over the governance issues in Punjab and raised questions over the way the government business was being run in the province. He said the popularity graph of the party was going down due to bad governance in Punjab.

“None of us would have any regrets for being ignored today, had our party been gaining popularity and fulfilling the hopes of the people”, he said, adding that the PTI workers were concerned about governance matters in Punjab.

He said that it had been decided in today’s meeting that all those who have made sacrifices for the party and had been part of the struggle should get united on one platform.

He said he had contacted 40 MPAs belonging to the ruling party in the last four days. “We are trying to unite all the groups within the PTI who have been part of the struggle in the last 10 years.

“It is our party. It doesn’t belong to a single person. We will all gather to keep it united. We have to save the party by uniting all the groups within the PTI”, he said, adding that politics was the name of adding friends [to the team] and standing with them in difficult times.

Responding to a question about his groups’ stance on the no-confidence motion, Aleem Khan said that they will decide about extending support [to either the government or the Opposition] after the no-confidence motion is moved. He said he had become active again in politics after consultation with his friends. “I will play my role in the present situation”, he said.

Political observers believe that since being catapulted to Punjab’s top position, and having survived many challenges, this is the most crucial time for Usman Buzdar. Several provincial ministers have long agitated about governance issues and privately complain about the way a cabinet committee has been running the province.

A cabinet committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has been taking all the major decisions in Punjab since the formation of the provincial government. Top bureaucrats including the chief secretary and IGP also attend its meetings. The chief minister is later informed of the decisions which are then rectified by the provincial cabinet after a formal discussion which is held just to fulfill a formality, it has been learnt.

Aleem also talked about Jahangir Tareen’s contribution in the party’s struggle to bring about a change. “Jahangir Tareen had a major contribution among other PTI workers. We are thankful to Tareen for his hard work for the party. Today Jahangir Tareen is not well… and I asked Ishaq Khaqwani to keep the meeting at his place to give the message that we are with you even if you are abroad.

He said that party workers had not yet got the answer as to why Jahangir Tareen’s services were not utilized after the formation of the government. “They have also not got the answer to the question as to why all those workers who worked day and night and worked hard with Imran Khan were ignored. Perhaps, when the governments are formed, some other people gather around the rulers. And those who have been loyal and committed with the party and have stood with it in difficult times are left behind”, he observed.

Aleem likened the like-minded group with a bouquet of flowers comprising people who have been playing vital roles in the PTI movement in the past.

Replying to a question, he said that he did not join Imran Khan for any public office. “I enjoy more perks than the CM has; I travel in better cars and airplanes than the CM has. I supported Imran Khan because he was the only hope in Pakistan and struggled hard for this hope”, he said.

Also, talking to a news channel, one of the members of Tareen group, Saeed Akbar Niwani said that a committee has been formed that will make future decisions. He said the PML-N had not yet contacted their group.

In a related development, Sindh Governor Imran Ismael rushed to Lahore on Monday night to meet the estranged party leader Aleem Khan. He held a detailed meeting with Aleem Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the Sindh governor claimed that all PTI groups would be on the same page within the next 24 hours. He said he would apprise the PM of Aleem Khan’s reservations about the governance issues in Punjab and he would make a final decision.

He said the two groups in the PTI had their reservations about the Punjab government.

He also said that all the reservations of Aleem Khan were in fact in favor of the party.

“Aleem Khan remains companion and a soldier of Imran Khan even today”, he said, adding that he would try to arrange a detailed meeting between PM Imran Khan and Aleem Khan in the next few days.

He also said Aleem presented no demands in the meeting. The Sindh governor said that there should be a party discussion on what Aleem Khan has said.

He regretted that he had to come to [Lahore] to negotiate with a long-time friend at the party. He also said that he had requested Aleem Khan not to appear before the media after the group’s meeting.

In another development, two PTI ministers Raja Basharat and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid had a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi to seek his advice on how to come out of the present political crisis. Ch Parvez Elahi reportedly told the ministers that the government should take big decisions before the no-confidence motion is actually moved. In a veiled message, the PML-Q leader reportedly talked of change of command in Punjab to save the PTI government in the province.