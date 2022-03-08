Opposition leaders react to PM’s criticism of EU over Ukraine

| Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan’s angry outbursts now threaten country’s foreign policy interests | ‘Puppet Imran’ harming Pakistan by starting a dispute with Europe: Bilawal

GUJRAT/ LALA MUSA – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday that the ‘puppet’ Imran Khan was harming the people of Pakistan even at the end of his rule by starting a dispute with Europe.

The PPP leader said that Pakistan’s trade with Europe is worth billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis are working while living in Europe.

The statement of the PPP Chairman comes just one day after Prime Minister Imran Khan snubbed the EU envoys over their joint letter seeking support against Russia over the Ukraine crisis. While addressing the Awami long march in Gujrat on Monday afternoon, he said that there is only one slogan from Karachi to Gujrat and that is “go selected go”.

Every promise and slogan of Imran has proved to be false. Now, he just has 24 hours left to resign and dissolve the assembly so that fresh general elections are held, Bilawal said.

The PPP leader said that selected Imran is in power not due to the people of Pakistan. “Imran is known as ‘selected’ all over the world. This puppet does not deserve to be a prime minister because of his incapability and incapacity, he said. Imran changed the name of BISP to Ehsaas thinking that he would be able to erase the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He cannot erase this name from the hearts of the people. “This selected has economically murdered the labourers, farmers, youth and women.”

Bilawal said that PPP is the party which always helped the country emerge from difficult situations. When President Zardari came to power in 2008, the world was faced with one of the worst recessions. Even then, he provided relief to the people of Pakistan by the initiation of the BISP, increasing salaries of the people by 120pc and pensions by 100pc. This puppet gives relief to the rich and troubles the poor. “Puppet Imran has 24 hours to dissolve the assembly, he said.

Also, Bilawal claimed that Imran Khan was so frustrated by the success of the Awami long march of Jiyalas that he is using abusive language and hurling threats to the opposition. Entire Pakistan is against this incapable and illegitimate selected prime minister. “Now, the final destination of this long march is near and we will reach D-Chowk tomorrow. This is a 30-kilometre long march consisting of people from all over Pakistan, he added.

Addressing the participants of the long march at Lala Musa, he said that the entire nation is in trouble due to the economic policies of this selected puppet.

“Now, the people are not ready to bear the burden of puppet’s failed economic policies. The selected only has a day left to resign and dissolve the National Assembly. Otherwise, we are coming to Islamabad to hold him responsible for all the crimes he has committed against the people of Pakistan.”

We are coming to hold him accountable for the foreign funding including that of India and Israel, and the theft of flour, sugar, gas, petrol, medicines and fertilizers, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also criticized PM Imran Khan over Sunday’s speech. In tweet on Monday Shehbaz Sharif said, “As if the domestic economic meltdown was not enough, Imran Khan’s angry & ill-considered outbursts now threaten country’s vital foreign policy interests. His cavalier approach to Pakistan’s longstanding relations has inflicted a heavy cost on the country.”