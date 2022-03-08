News Desk

Opposition submits no-confidence motion, requisition for NA session

In a bid to dethrone Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat today (Tuesday).

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Aleem Khan not acceptable as CM Punjab under any circumstances: Buzdar

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid asks PM to not worry about hypocrites, looters

National

Aleem Khan flies to London today for meeting Jahangir Tareen

Islamabad

Several PTI leaders in favor of removing CM Buzdar

Islamabad

Governor Sindh apprises PM of Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan’s concerns

Islamabad

Govt makes landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad

Islamabad

PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

Islamabad

5th International Pak Army Team Spirit competition commences at NCT Center

Islamabad

Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen asset of PTI: Imran Ismail

Islamabad

SC orders to “de-seal” Monal restaurant: Islamabad

1 of 188