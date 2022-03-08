News Desk

PDM, PPP reach consensus on no-trust motion against PM

Top leadership of opposition including President Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman have reached a consensus on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior leadership of PML-N, JUI-F and PPP.

After the meeting, Akram Durrani told the media that everything will become clear in coming days and soon the date of the no-confidence motion will be announced.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader of Senate Gillani said that legal experts are doing their job.

Rana Sanaullah said that during the meeting Asif Ali Zardari has invited opposition leadership to attend last phase of PPP’s long march.

