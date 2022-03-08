PM again calls party meeting today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to immediately reach out to PTI leader Aleem Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen for reconciliation and removal of their reservations. Decision was taken at a joint meeting of the core committee and central executive committee of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf with PM Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting took into consideration the decision of the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and expressed complete confidence over the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“There is no threat to democratic system and the PTI government by the opposition decision to move no confidence motion against the PM’, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the meeting.

The PM reiterated that if the opposition wishes to move no-confidence it may move, as PTI home work is complete to counter their move.

He said while referring to opposition leaders, that they cannot bring any revolution. “They( opposition ) wanted to destabilise the system and wanted to move with no confidence only to protect their looted wealth”, PM imran Khan said.

The meeting decided to bring legislation before the National Assembly for creation of South Punjab as a new province.

Talking to the media after the core committee/CEC meeting, Information MInister Ch Fawad Hussain said the meeting also discussed the national action plan and prevailing political situation.

The Minister said the meeting was briefed about the Peshawar blast which strongly condemned the blast and offered condolences to the families of the Shaheeds.

The Minister said the mastermind and all other who planned this heinous of terrorism have been indentified due to the hectic efforts of law enforcement agencies.

Fawad Hussain termed both Jehangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan as vital asset of the party and they are very much part of the party.

He said the Prime MInister enjoys close relations with both Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

Meanwhile, the scheduled cabinet meeting for March 8th has been postponed due to the prevailing political situation.

Credible sources told The Nation that Prime Minister has taken notice of the Aleem Khan meeting with Jehangir Khan Tareen and called an urgent meeting of the party leadership for consultations on Tuesday (today).

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has been directed to stay in Islamabad by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Islamil would brief the meeting on Tuesday about his contacts with Aleem Khan and Jehangir Khan Tareen.

PM Imran Khan also held a meeting with PML_Q leader and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and discussed the latest political situation with him.

The PM also chaired the meeting of the PTI MNAs from Sindh and discussed social welfare programmes started for the welfare of the people.

PTI MNAs requested the Prime Minister to extend the scope of Insaf health card to Sindh.