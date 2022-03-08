PM, EU Council President discuss Ukraine situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with European Union Council President Charles Michel on phone on Ukraine situation and offered to play a facilitating role to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives”, PM Imran Khan said in his tweet.

“I emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief & reiterated the call for a solution through dialogue & diplomacy”, PM Imran Khan said.

The PM said he shared concern over the continued military conflict, highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries, stressed the urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation.