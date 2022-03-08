News Desk

PTI, allies united to thwart opposition’s no-trust motion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies are united to thwart the opposition’s no-trust motion and there is unanimity of views to start a campaign to contact members of the National Assembly in this regard.

This belief was expressed during a meeting of PTI leaders with Speaker Asad Qaisar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Detail discussion was held on the prevailing political situation, strategy regarding opposition’s no-confidence motion, and other matters. During the meeting, a strategy was evolved to foil the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, members of the federal cabinet, including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Murad Saeed, and Farrukh Habib, as well as Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Faisal Javed, and others attended the meeting.

