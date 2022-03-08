News Desk

PTI to strangle Opposition’s so-called “No Confidence Motion”: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is stalwart enough to strangle the so-called “No Confidence Motion” of Opposition.

In a message on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday in the reaction to the submission of the “No Confidence Motion” against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, she said that it was time to put an end to these stereotyped political dwarfs the Leaders of the Opposition.

Zartaj Gul alluding to the Opposition parties as the tool of foreign forces said that future generations would remember what Prime Minister Imran Khan will do with the tools of these external forces.

The Minister of State also mentioned the 13th verse of the 61st chapter of the Holy Quran As Saff saying, “Help from Allah and an imminent victory.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Five killed in Sibi jail road blast

Islamabad

FIA arrests three for cash withdrawal from ATM via device

National

Shehbaz, Zardari, Fazl optimistic about success of no-confidence motion against PM Imran

National

No-confidence move: Eight opposition members assure support to govt

National

Sheikh Rasheed assured of PM’s victory against joint opposition

National

PM meeting with Youtubers

Islamabad

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar presents his resignation to PM Imran

Islamabad

Aleem Khan not acceptable as CM Punjab under any circumstances: Buzdar

Islamabad

Opposition submits no-confidence motion, requisition for NA session

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid asks PM to not worry about hypocrites, looters

1 of 186