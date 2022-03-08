PTI to strangle Opposition’s so-called “No Confidence Motion”: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is stalwart enough to strangle the so-called “No Confidence Motion” of Opposition.

In a message on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday in the reaction to the submission of the “No Confidence Motion” against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, she said that it was time to put an end to these stereotyped political dwarfs the Leaders of the Opposition.

Zartaj Gul alluding to the Opposition parties as the tool of foreign forces said that future generations would remember what Prime Minister Imran Khan will do with the tools of these external forces.

The Minister of State also mentioned the 13th verse of the 61st chapter of the Holy Quran As Saff saying, “Help from Allah and an imminent victory.”