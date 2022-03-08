Punjab CM Usman Buzdar presents his resignation to PM Imran

Amid reports of several PTI ministers stance in favour of Punjab CM s removal, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes day after estranged PTI leader and former Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Tareen’s group.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that appointment of Aleem Khan as chief minister of the province was not acceptable under any circumstances.

He told the party leadership that either Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid should be appointed as his successor or allow him to continue on the post.

The inside story of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan came to light.

Sources claimed that in a meeting held in Islamabad, the Punjab Chief Minister presented his resignation to the prime minister. Imran Khan did not accept the resignation of Usman Bazdar and directed him to continue work.

Sources privy to the development said that the CM during the conversation offered his resignation if his resignation would resolve the issues.

On reports of removal of Punjab Chief Minister, PM Imran had said that Usman Buzdar is an easy target and no one else has done as much work as Buzdar as CM did.

Imran Khan maintained that change is not easy as it is a whole thought process, adding that the CM is also popular in MPAs because of his contacts, while those who are contenders for the chief ministership have a problem with Usman Buzdar.

