Rupee sheds 67 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 67 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs178.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs177.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 177.7 and Rs 179.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.65 and closed at Rs 193.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 195.42. The Japanese Yen gained one paisas to close at Rs1.54, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 235.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs236.45. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisas to close at Rs 48.49 and Rs 47.47 respectively.