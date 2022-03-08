News Desk

Sana Fakhar shares her love for fitness in new photos

Pakistani Film actress and model Sana Fakhar has surprised her fans with her new photos.

The actress keeps her fans updated with her life by posting photos and videos everyday, which are very popular among the people. Sana has also amazed everyone with her fitness routine.

Recently, she surprised her fans and fellow actresses by showing off her six packs. In the photo shared by the star, she could be seen exercising and her six packs are quite prominent. She did not add any caption with the picture but her fans are drooling over it.

Earlier, while talking about the everyday struggle of a woman the actress expressed that she is a part of the society where a girl is considered to be a burden.

Fighting through all the hurdles the actress inspires other women with her love for riding heavy bikes and she has amazed people with her aerobics as well

