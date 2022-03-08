News Desk

SC orders to “de-seal” Monal restaurant: Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday has annulled the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and ordered to “de-seal” Monal restaurant.

According to details, the decision of IHC was not signed and short.

The lawyer of Monal restaurant argued that the High Court has not given any copy of the short notice nor of the detailed decision.

The judge of the Supreme Court Justice Ijaz-ul- Ahsan remarked, how can a restaurant be sealed without a written court order?

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

National

International Women’s Day being observed today

Islamabad

PDM, PPP reach consensus on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Islamabad

Islamabad: Nurse among four shot dead at Polyclinic

National

Business

Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin

National

Opposition leaders react to PM’s criticism of EU over Ukraine

Lahore

Opposition gaining momentum as cracks appear within PTI

Islamabad

Zero tolerance for terrorism, hate speech, says PM

Islamabad

Shehbaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss plan to table no-confidence motion against PM

1 of 184