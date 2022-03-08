SC orders to “de-seal” Monal restaurant: Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday has annulled the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and ordered to “de-seal” Monal restaurant.

According to details, the decision of IHC was not signed and short.

The lawyer of Monal restaurant argued that the High Court has not given any copy of the short notice nor of the detailed decision.

The judge of the Supreme Court Justice Ijaz-ul- Ahsan remarked, how can a restaurant be sealed without a written court order?