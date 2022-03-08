Sh Rashid warns opposition of tough times after no-trust move failure

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday warned the opposition of tough times waiting for it after its efforts would fail in making successful a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here at the Ministry of Interior, he said that the no-trust move of opposition was bound to fail and then it would blame the “third umpire”. “Even their faces show that they will lose,” he said.

The interior minister reiterated that the no-confidence motion either moved against the speaker National Assembly or Prime Minister Imran Khan would face a defeat. He pointed out that it was a game of numbers and the opposition would have to get the support of 172 members of the National Assembly to make it successful.

He rejected the opposition’s claims of having the required numbers, and questioned how they would run the country when the clouds of a third world war were hovering around and a wave of recession gripping the world. He blamed that the opposition wanted to create chaos in the country at this critical time because it did not like PM Imran Khan.

Talking about the security situation after the recent suicide blast in a Shia mosque in Peshawar, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were set to arrest a major terrorist group identified by it. He said that certain foreign forces were hatching conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan.

The minister also announced three local holidays starting from March 22 to 24 in the wake of the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Islamabad. He said foreign ministers from important Islamic countries will attend the event. He added that a historic military parade will take place on March 23.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards a more neutral foreign policy under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He added that the country should organize itself further on matters of foreign relations.

Sheikh Rashid also stressed that no hurdles would be created in the way of PPP’s long march to Islamabad and security would be provided to it. He also welcomed the opposition party’s decision to change its route for the Australian team.