Shehbaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss plan to table no-confidence motion against PM

We are ready, Fazl responds to PM’s warning

ISLAMABAD – The opposition is set to announce the date to file the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan within 48 hours, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday.

Fazl, who also heads the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) met Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders in Islamabad to discuss the issue.

The meeting at the Zardari House was attended by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. “We will announce the date for tabling the no-confidence move against (Prime Minister) Imran Khan within 48 hours,” he told a news conference along with PPP leaders Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar. “Desired results will be achieved,” he added.

Fazlur Rehman said no contact had been established with the PTI leader Jahangir Tareen group.

Responding to the aggressive speech of PM Imran Khan in Mailsi, the PDM chief said his party workers were also ready to fight. “We are ready,” he warned.

On this occasion, Syed Khursheed Shah said they have done a workout on the no-trust issue and done ‘everything’ to remove PM Imran Khan. Shah said the opposition was united and has the desired number of lawmakers for this.

The opposition has upped the ante to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the national and Punjab assemblies. They have also contacted several PTI leaders, including Tareen.

Earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited Zardari House in Islamabad to hold key talks with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders of the party over their plans to bring in no-confidence motion against PM Imran Kan.

According to a statement issued by the PML-N, the current political situation and the opposition’s plan to table a no-confidence motion against the government were discussed in the meeting.

Fazl and Shehbaz were accompanied by PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. From the PPP, Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Yousuf Raza Gillani and Syed Khursheed Shah were present at the meeting.