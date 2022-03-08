News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed assured of PM’s victory against joint opposition

The Minister for Interior of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that it’s for sure that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be victorious against the racket being created by opposition parties for two months.

In response to the no-confidence motion filed by opposition in the National Assembly the Interior Minister stated that the opposition has to bring 172 members. The Speaker is bound to convene a meeting within 14 days. I think the meeting will be called on March 22 or 23.

While expressing head on credence over the PM’s triumph against the ongoing political agenda of the joint opposition he also added that I have met the PM today and he is confident.

The situation will be tensed when Foreign Ministers from around the world will arrive in Islamabad on March 23 and a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on that day, added Sheikh Rasheed.

