Sheikh Rashid asks PM to not worry about hypocrites, looters

Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should not worry about looters and hypocrites as he will succeed against them.

While addressing a ceremony, the interior minister said that the opposition will fail in its plans as they are trying to stop the economic growth of the country.

The minister said that in women education Rawalpindi stands on top as the Fatima Jinnah University was established by his hard work in the 1990s. He also said that we also established educational institutions in all the Dhoks of Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rashid announced that he will also turn his residence, Lal Haveli, into a university.

