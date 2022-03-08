Tareen group set minus Buzdar condition for future engagements

The Jahangir Tareen group on Tuesday has formally decided that Usman Bazdar is not acceptable and the matter will go ahead with minus Bazdar.

The Tareen Group held an urgent meeting, which was attended by Nauman Langrial, Aun Chaudhry, Ajmal Cheema and other members.

In a talk with media after the meeting a member of Tareen group Nauman Langrial said that we have given Jahangir Tareen the charge for all decisions. He also mentioned that they are in contact with different parties.

We will have another meeting tomorrow and work out a plan of action regarding the current situation, added Nauman Langrial.

Further talking about the solidarity and strength of the Tareen Group Nauman Langrial said that Jahangir Tareen group is a selfless entity. It’s a very strong alliance. All the members will agree to the decision made by Mr. Tareen.

Nauman Langrial also said that Aleem Khan has joined our group yesterday and we have told him the same that he will also be abide by the decisions made by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

There will be no disagreement on whatever name Jahangir Tareen decides. We are not revolting but thinking for the betterment of PTI and the province, said Nauman Langrial.

It may also be recalled that before the meeting, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak had contacted Aun Chaudhry, the leader of Jahangir Tareen Group.