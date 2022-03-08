Water tanks

Hub is one of the most populous cities of Balochistan which is also an industrialized city. However, it seems that despite all this, the city is deprived of essential facilities like water, gas, effective traffic management etc. There is one issue, of water tankers, that has been highlighted so many times but seems incomplete.
To explain, tankers are the part of transportation which fetch water from canals and rivers to homes. Firstly, they charge a lot of money for one tank. They charge one thousand and sometimes more than that just for water. In our area, Daro Hotel tankers supply water in front of the Gatroon factory which is awkward for the public due to the disturbance created because of the shifts of this company.
The generators used are extremely loud, because of which hearing power can be affected. The small road which is used by the public to cross from Gatroon is good for nothing and it is full of dirty water. In addition, it looks like a sewerage system. If it rains, the water doesn’t dry for months. The government needs to take some concrete measures to control these issues.
NAVEED FAZAL,
Hub.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after Covid scare

Entertainment

Lynda Baron: Open All Hours actress dies aged 82

Entertainment

Lanterns light the way as Basel carnival comes back

International

Russian shelling prevents evacuations once again, says Ukraine

International

Building fire leaves six dead, six injured in Taiwan’s Taichung

International

EU tells Putin to ensure Ukraine ‘humanitarian safe passage’

International

Ukraine asks UN court to end Russia invasion

International

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

International

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

International

Ukraine displacement and needs are ‘massive’: Red Cross

1 of 233