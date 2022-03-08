Zafar Iqbal ‘modernised’ police force: speakers

MULTAN – Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar here on Monday paid homage to the services of Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and maintained that his services to improve policing in South Punjab would continue to facilitate citizens.

Saqib Zafar said this during a farewell function held, in honor of Additional IG Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan who got retired on Monday after completing his tenure of government service.

The farewell function was attended by senior civil and police officers of South Punjab including Secretary Education Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Services Ms Nosheen Malik, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Specialized Health Nadir Chatha, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, Secretary Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife Sarfraz Magsi, Secretary Local Government Amir Aqiq, Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chatha, RPO Multan Javed Akbar Riaz, Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan, CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad and AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar said that Zafar Iqbal Awan was a dynamic police officer and he always performed active role in timely dispensation of justice to oppressed people. The credit to modernize police department also goes to Zafar Iqbal. The steps to improve law and order situation in remote areas yielded positive results.

Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan thanked the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab for organizing a graceful farewell ceremony and said that the hospitality received from the officers is an asset.