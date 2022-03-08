Zero tolerance for terrorism, hate speech, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has zero tolerance for terrorists and swift persecution is required to set out an example of terrorist elements.

The PM made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP) at the PM Office here yesterday. The committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for those martyred in the attack.

The PM emphasized that a multi-pronged approach, full spectrum and vigorous implementation of NAP is required to thwart the threat of terrorism.

He stressed upon taking proactive measures to tackle such incidents in future.

The PM stated that nefarious designs to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation is united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

He also said that the public realizes that elements are attempting to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.

The Apex Committee stressed upon need to strengthen the role of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of counter terrorism departments.

It was also highlighted that all the provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs. The need to accord conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was emphasized during the meeting.

Secretary Interior Division presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of NAP including measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation & prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, merger of former FATA areas, reforms in criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic and human trafficking, reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to refugees.

The meeting was briefed that satisfactory implementation has been achieved on majority action points, however, support from provincial governments is required to resolve inter-provincial issues.

The meeting was attended by Federal Information for Minister Fawad Ahmed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Ministers Sardar Usman Buzdar (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Mehmood Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdul Quddus Bazenjo (Balochistan), Khalid Khursheed (Gilgit Baltistan), Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police and senior civil and military officers.