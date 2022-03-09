Our Staff Reporter

2 cops suspended after motorcycle theft suspect dies under custody

ISLAMABAD – A detained suspect of motorcycle theft case has died mysteriously in police custody leading to suspension of two police officers by the Islamabad Police chief, informed sources on Tuesday.
According to sources, the investigators of Police Station Industrial Area arrested the deceased identified as Bahadur Ali for his alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft case and put him behind bars for further investigation. However, the condition of the suspect started deteriorating in the lockup upon which police rushed him to hospital for medical treatment. The suspect died in the hospital. “The suspect of motorcycle theft died in the hospital while doctors were providing him medical treatment,” said a police spokesman. No torture marks were found on body of the deceased. After carrying out the post-mortem, doctors handed over the body of the deceased to heirs for burial, he said.
The spokesman said that Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended SHO PS Industrial SI Rashid Dogar and Investigation Officer/ ASI Fakhar. He added the top cop has ordered SSP Operations Faisal Kamran to launch an inquiry into the incident and submit his report so that an appropriate action could be taken against the responsible police officers.

