4 persons burnt to death as car falls into gorge

ISLAMABAD – At least four people were burnt to death when a car caught fire after falling into a deep gorge in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 sources said that a speeding car fell and caught fire as a result of which four persons were burnt alive. Police along with Rescue 1122 officials reached the site immediately after they were being informed and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said that the victims have not been identified yet.