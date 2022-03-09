APP

AIOU to hold international Islamic conference on March 11

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing an international Islamic conference on “Discussions of Tradition and Modernity in Islamic Thought” on Friday (March 11).

The inaugural session will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum, while Prof. Dr. Abu Sufyan Islahi of Aligarh Muslim University, India, Prof. Dr. Israr Ahmed of the University of Social Sciences, Ankara (Turkey), and Prof. Dr. Jamal Malik of Erfurt University, Germany will be the guests.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.  According to the Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, researchers and philosophers will present their research papers and articles at this conference.

Speakers will provide a comparative overview of the basic requirements and interactions of ‘Science, Muslims and Technology’ in the context of modernity so that scholars, intellectuals, and scientists can play their part in creating a universal and authoritative Islamic science.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shortage of adequate, affordable hostels worries students

Islamabad

ANF recovers over 206kg drugs

Islamabad

4 persons burnt to death as car falls into gorge

Islamabad

ITP issue 15,187 tickets in 2 months

Islamabad

2 cops suspended after motorcycle theft suspect dies under custody

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8-member gang of robbers

Business

Govt to import urea to avoid supply disruptions, higher prices

Business

Pakistan, US agree to revitalise trade, economic ties

Business

Pak, Afghanistan allow free movement of trucks to enhance transit trade: Razak

Business

Asian markets fall again, oil builds on gains as Ukraine war rages

1 of 248