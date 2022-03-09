News Desk

Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen in London

Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who has joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, departed for London Wednesday morning.

Aleem Khan left for the United Kingdom (UK) capital on board his private plane.

Sources said Aleem Khan will meet Jahagir Tareen. The fast-changing political situation in the country and the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government will likely come under discussion during the meeting between the two, they added.

On Monday, Aleem announced his joining the Jahangir Tareen Khan group. The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

Addressing a press conference along with Tareen’s Group Noman Langrial, Punjab’s former senior minister said Jahangir Tareen strived hard for PTI in the past years.

Khan said they were with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but were neglected after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. Unable to understand why Jahangir Tareen’s expertise were not utilized after coming into power, he asked.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PTI has boycotted vote on Sindh Senate seat: Haleem Adil

Karachi

PIA passenger suffering cardiac arrest mid-flight declared ‘drama’

Karachi

MQM-P not to vote for PTI candidate in election for Senate seat in Sindh

Business

US Pakistan agree to revitalize trade, economic ties

Karachi

Karachi’s Shaukat Khanum hospital to be inaugurated next year: PM

Islamabad

PIA plane returns carrying 230 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

National

PM Khan to reach Karachi on day-long visit today

National

Pakistan reports 758 fresh cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

Pressure piles on PM as Opposition moves no-confidence motion

Islamabad

PM vows to continue war against corrupt mafia

1 of 170