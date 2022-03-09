Andy Murray to donate 2022 earnings to Ukrainian children affected by war

British tennis player Andy Murray said he will be donating all prize money he earns through the rest of the year to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.

Former world number one Murray, 34, announced his decision through Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he is working with UNICEF to give Ukrainian children the “urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.”

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture,” he added.

He also called on people in the UK to support the UNICEF’s humanitarian aid for the millions of people in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Since Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, it has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global companies from Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures.

More than 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries as of Tuesday, the UN Refugee Agency said.