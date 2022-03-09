Attock police arrest 8-member gang of robbers

ATTOCK – Police have arrested an eight-member gang (Boota Kasuri Gang) and recovered valuables worth Rs5.3 million from their possession, said DPO Attock Rana Shoaib Ahmad while addressing a press conference at his office.

He further briefed that the gang snatched cash, jewellery and other household items at gunpoint from the house of Aftab Ali Khan and his relatives in village Ahmadal in the limits of Pindigheb police station two months ago. Police registered a case and formed teams to arrest the culprits. He said, finally on a tip-off the gang members including Muhammad Boota, Khadim Hussain and Muhammad Arif resident of Kasur, Sajid, Manzoor and Ashfaq, residents of Multan, Amjad, resident of Vehari and Ashraf, resident of Pakpattan have been arrested and valuables worth Rs5.3 million have been recovered from their possession. DPO informed that two members of the gang are already in Attock jail. DPO said that a total of 171 cases of murder, dacoity and theft are registered against some of the members of this gang in different police stations.