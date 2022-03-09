Agencies

Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia

US-based multinational beverage corporation the Coca-Cola Company announced Tuesday that it has suspended business in Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” it said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Earlier, US-based multinational coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corporation announced it has suspended all business activity in Russia, including all product shipments.

The number of Western companies pulling out of Russia is increasing as the war in Ukraine continues.

