Economy—An analysis

Of late, I am often asked about how in reality is the state of Pakistan’s economy and does it suffice for the present government to simply blame things on its predecessors; also, how prudent is it to enter into the current IMF programme and what did Musharraf do to not only successfully see through the IMF programme at his time, but to also to then subsequently opt out of it? Well, while the answers to all these questions may not be very straight forward and also perhaps not coverable in a single piece, however, just briefly in my opinion I feel that though the governmental intentions may be noble, there exist some serious concerns on its basic competence to manage a complex economy like Pakistan and that too in these rather strange and unusual times. On the IMF programme, it is not necessarily a bad thing, because if negotiated well it can provide the kind of fiscal discipline to economic governance, which otherwise the politicians invariably fail to instil. The Covid pandemic—I am taking it as a given that it is now officially over—exposed the sheer underlying fundamentals of economic governance per se like never before and with this new found realisation came an awakening amongst nations to change the very way global business and trade was being conducted by them. Pakistan has been no exception. Over dependency on particular manufacturing hubs, an underpriced international logistics network, the enhanced importance of connectivity in operational sustainability, exploitation of lesser equals, a shift instead to inward-looking national policies at the cost of previously held (mostly touted) high moral grounds relating to ethical & social responsibility, are all factors that during these constrained years of the pandemic led to serious supply chain disruptions of a magnitude that perhaps the world had not seen since the days of the early industrial revolution. Naturally, as the new normal in international trade took root, the resultant effect has been the return of a high inflationary environment, which this time not only come back with a vengeance at a global scale—especially after a long gap in the West—but also at levels last seen during the two decades following the second World War: Today the US is clocking in excess of 7 percent, the EU at almost 8 to 10 percent depending upon where you are, the UK at around 7 percent and almost all the developing economies in excess of 10 percent. The situation is likely to get worse with the new war in Ukraine and if the oil prices do indeed touch the $150 mark, as is being forecasted, the inflation numbers could get much worse than now.

So, it is really in this backdrop that we have to evaluate how our government has fared in mitigating these challenges and whether or not it has been able to steer the country towards a sustainable economic path. As argued above, whereas high inflation at the moment tends to be more of a global phenomenon, the fault line in Pakistan’s case in particular has been the rapid and excessive devaluations. To understand this concept better and to trace the origin of using monetary interventions and currency devaluations as policy instruments, perhaps it would be good to have a brief look at the very origin of the concept itself. In this context, the landmark developments influencing financial markets in the post-war era occurred 50 years ago, when the international monetary system shifted from a fixed to a floating exchange-rate regime. On one hand the demise of the Bretton Woods was a milestone event that marked the end of a prolonged period of volatile inflation, constrained economic growth and frequent periods of financial instability, but on the other hand it exposed the economies of the poor or developing countries in a way that it allowed the developed countries to control their destinies through financial colonisation that has left them struggling to reap the real benefits of their own productivity gains. For example, imagine how an identical productivity gain in digitalisation would carry a value of more than 235 times in the UK than in Pakistan. Likewise, a comparison based on minimum wage parity between the same two countries yields that a $1/Barrel increase in oil prices impacts an average man on the street 25 times more adversely than his counterpart in the UK. This is why countries guard their currencies so jealously and the reason why almost all success stories (including Japan, the in famous Asian Tigers and lately China) over the last 5 decades were in-effect able to succeed by keeping their currencies stable over a longer period of time and in-turn reaping the rightful gains on their incremental productivity. Similarly, a cursory look at the economic history and one sees that even the underlying reasoning behind a country’s success in achieving sustainable export gains also comes across as being no different: a stable currency over a long duration.

So, no marks for guessing that despite all the major political and military events in the developed economies the one thing their central banks have always ensured was to keep their respective currency from losing value. Even today when Europe and NATO are at the brink of a full-scale war with Russia over Ukraine, one has hardly seen any significant fall in the value of the Euro or of the US Dollar, in fact only last week the Czech Central Bank immediately intervened to shore up the Czech Koruna when it only fell by about 3 percent against the Euro in the aftermath of the Russian invasion. The Pakistani Rupee in comparison has been allowed to be devalued by almost 40 percent in the last two and a half years and the results are there for everyone to see. Today, with oil prices and commodities in general rising and fears of recession mounting with markets slowing down, the country runs a real risk of entering stagflation (a phenomenon where an economic slowdown and inflation start operating in tandem). Perhaps, the only silver lining of Ishaq Dar’s policies was to maintain a strong PKR, a step that redeemed his performance numbers in many ways, which otherwise could come across as quite dismal. Today, looking back on what has transpired since, one can ask whether abandoning Bretton Woods was a good decision or not? The answer to this is rather relative, in that while the general Western viewpoint today is that despite certain valid criticism the change was soundly based, since flexible exchange rates were not just good for America, but also proved to be compatible with global growth of international trade and capital flows, the other side could actually argue it quite differently. For them from being low inflation countries they suddenly became high inflation countries ever since the 1970s—Perhaps some brief periods of relief, but these respites could never be sustainable! And as argued above, this tends to be the primary reason why they never could progress in a meaningful way or escape the poverty trap, because in essence the value of any gains in their productivity got systematically eroded by successive devaluations, often enforced directly or indirectly by the developed countries—the new world order!

So what effectively are the solutions? To start with, this government would do well by tuning its foreign policy with the country’s economic interests. There is no rocket science in deciphering who our main and profitable trading partners are and with this in mind, the national posturing and signalling should be to cement and expand these key relationships rather than placing our bets on speculative future scenarios. Also, perhaps this could be an ideal setting to bargain on economically beneficial desirables like removal from FATF’s grey list, the extension of the GSP+ scheme, enhancing employment quota ceilings, finalising valuable exchange programmes especially in the field of science and technology, and last but not least luring FDI through joint ventures and ones that underpin technology transfer and manufacturing for re-export. Pakistan once again seems to be entering a phase of seeking growth through import expansion, a mistake we should avoid repeating, since if the looming global recession does indeed take effect, the fallouts this time could be much more disastrous. Therefore, a restraining import emergency for a period of 12 months, extendable by another 12 months if required, is recommended where imports are limited to mainly a) essentials and b) to raw-materials required for manufacturing exportable goods. Work on re-valuing the PKR upwards with a clear vision to gradually but sustainably take it to 150 to a USD parity by the end of 2023. This would require some serious support to the industry to help its competitiveness to not only absorb this increase, but also the inflation over these two years. The solution to this lies in ringing long pending market reforms in order to encourage productivity gains, reign in bureaucracy from counterproductive oversight and red tape to cut operational costs, partner with the private sector to improve delivery where the government is consistently failing, e.g. SOEs, imparting technical training, infrastructure development, etc., clamp down on rent-seeking, customs reforms to minimise smuggling, misdeclaration, under-invoicing, etc. and to incentivise the private sector to productively unleash its entrepreneurial potential—steps already successfully undertaken in Bangladesh during the last decade and a half. Finally, improving regional connectivity to improve trade closer to home is the need of the hour and examples of regions who have benefitted immensely through intra-regional cooperation are there for everyone to see.

One realises that the spoiler for SAARC has almost always been India by mixing politics and its hegemonic designs with trade, but this should not deter us from this endeavour, especially when the opening through a peaceful and terrorism-free Afghanistan can be a complete game changer for the entire South Asian region in general and Pakistan in particular.