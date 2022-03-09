Golf activity and GemGolfers technology brighten up national golf scene

The GemGolfers have introduced an effective tool to counter all paraphernalia being handled manually and have replaced the previous fatigued system with GemGolfers mobile app that brings all golf-related competitive activity in the palm of the hand.

Unlike other sports where the playing arena appears within viewing distance, the game of golf is played and contested over a golf course that spans over many acres and keeping a track of the flow of the competitive activity, the standings and scores of key combatants and accumulating updates about possible triumphant one requires an extended waiting time which becomes a source of torment for the Championship Organizers and diminishes the thrill of the competitive encounter.

A significant feature of the GemGolfers mobile app is that it comes packed with a state of the art Live Leaderboard and Golf Tournament Solution thereby making golf activity more interactive and augmenting the fun. Through this solution, the boredom of needless wait is eliminated and golfing action becomes interactive and live. A value-adding result is that the whole playing field is aware of the scores and the lovers of the game can follow each player LIVE.

Besides the live scoring benefit, GemGolfers is also packed with a comprehensive and state of the art handicap management solution. Currently, one of the best golf clubs in the country, Karachi Golf Club. Golf clubs is managing handicaps daily and also the updates are directly communicated to the players through the mobile app thus banishing severe headaches that are associated with a manual maintenance system.

From the technical angle, GemGolfers is powered on the front end by a mobile app available for both iOS and Android platforms and on the back end by a powerful tournament management solution. The complete suite of products is cloud based and offers a comprehensive solution for all the needs of any golf tournament organiser or for management of golf handicaps. GemGolfers manages all the facets of the golf tournaments and supports multiple golf tournament playing formats.

This system will benefit the Tower Golf Tournament being contested over the weekend at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and the Tournament Organizer Shehryar Khan Tareen feels elated with the technical support accruing from GemGolfers Technology. They hope to apply the multiple features of the technology for flight management on the tournament day, tee time allocations and time management for playing groups. An additional attribute to participating golfers will be a real-time leaderboard.

GemGolfers Technology will lend enormous support to national-level golf tournaments and golf players and golf organizers all over the country will feel the reassuring impact of technology.